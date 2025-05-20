Arizona State's Week 1 Matchup Among Weakest in Big 12
It is now less than four months until the Arizona State Sun Devils will begin a campaign to repeat as Big 12 champions in the second season in the league.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is set to retain the vast majority of starting players on both sides of the ball, as well as being able to keep virtually every member of the staff from 2024 in Tempe.
That premise could result in a top-15 or perhaps even top-10 appearance in the AP preseason top 25 poll - and the Sun Devils are unlikely to be tested to start the season on August 30.
Matthew Postins of Heartland College Sports ranked every single week one contest within the Big 12 conference - and placed the duel between ASU and NAU at number 12 - with very straightforward rationale to back up the lower-tier position.
“NAU made the FCS playoffs and hung with Arizona last year. But ASU, fresh off a CFP appearance and returning 17 starters, should handle business, though it may be closer than expected early.”
NAU was indeed a competitive squad last season - the program from Flagstaff, Arizona is typically a non-competitive one, but it appears as if the necessary steps are being taken to be a standout FCS program.
Regardless, the Sun Devils should control this contest from the first drive. The duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson are in position to do what the dynamic duo that the University of Arizona had last season was unable to.
The physical, opportunistic ASU defense is also likely to be too much for the NAU offensive line to handle - this was evident last season when Wyoming was shut out until the final seconds of the contest in a 48-7 loss.
The number one ranked game of the opening week of the season is the one between Kansas State and Iowa State on August 23 in Dublin. This contest will count towards each respective team’s conference record - that could be huge for the Sun Devils, who are likely to compete with both programs for a spot in the title game in early December.
Arizona State will likely move into a massive week two meeting with the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an undefeated record - the SEC foe is sure to pose a more significant challenge, especially on the road.
Please let us know your thoughts on Week 1 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.