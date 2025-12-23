Breaking Down ASU Players’ NFL Draft Translation

In recent weeks, a lot of Arizona State Sun Devil players have declared for the NFL draft. From the likes of Jordyn Tyson, Keyshaun Elliott and Raleek Brown, the Sun Devils have a lot of players who are going to the NFL. Going from college to the NFL can be quite the change, so how can ASU's players translate to the draft?

Coaching Matters

This year, the NFL has seen a lot of teams turn it around. Whether it be the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, there have been a lot of teams that have had great, surprisingly successful seasons. So, what is one factor that they have in common? Great coaches. Take the aforementioned Patriots and Bears, both teams landed hot coaches in the off-season, Mike Vrabel for New England and Ben Johnson for Chicago.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

So while that is great for those teams, how does this translate to ASU players coming into the draft? Well at his time at ASU, Sun Devil Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has been big about building a culture and getting certain players who fit that culture. It is a culture based around players who are hard workers and can be coached well.

Dillingham has established a vast coaching staff from the likes of former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Hines Ward to former High School Coach Shaun Agano, to college coaches like Marcus Arroyo; Dillingham has put together quite a great crew. So ASU players should be ready for all different types of coaching, which is well-suited to the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Game Experience

A lot of players that go high in the draft go to big schools with the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan have one thing in common, which is that those players play in big games. Thankfully for the Sun Devil nation, their team has been in a lot of big games as of late.

Last year

In 2024, Dillingham's squads played in some big games, such as the Big 12 Title Game against the Iowa State Cyclones. Winning the Big 12 game would be a huge accomplishment for the team and the team destroyed the Cyclones, winning 45-19. To win a big game by such a big margin shows just how game-ready this team is.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The week after, the team did lose to the Texas Longhorns; however, it was a close game against a team with a ton of talented NFL players. ASU battled to the end, as the game went to double overtime against the Longhorns.

This Season

This year, the ASU has had some big game wins, especially against the Big 12, whether it be the Texas Tech Red Raiders or the TCU Horned Frogs. These games were close, so it speaks to the caliber and clutchness of these players and the team.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, the Arizona State Sun Devil players have great experience that should help them play at a good level in the NFL.

Please let us know your thoughts on how ASU's players can transition to the NFL when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .