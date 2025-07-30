BREAKING: Sun Devils' Star Cam Skattebo's Madden Rating Revealed
EA Sports changed its ratings release schedule and released a tease of the rookie ratings ahead of the full release along with a teaser trailer featuring Jameis Winston.
Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was given a modest rating of 73, which is not bad for a rookie running back in a crowded backfield.
Rookies get low to modest ratings and have to earn their way to higher ratings during the season. Seldom do they crack 80. However, some special talents already have a respectable rating ahead of their first venture to the NFL. Therefore, Skattebo's rating is acceptable and pretty close to where he should be to start the season.
Fellow state of Arizona product, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is expected to see a lot of playing time in Carolina for the Panthers was given a rating of 77.
Gamers wait every year with baited-breath to see where their team's favorite rookies rank. The rookie ratings were supposed to drop on Tuesday, but EA Sports decided to push it back and just give the first six players on Wednesday.
Veterans have a baseline of NFL statistics the game developers can use to deterimine their ratings. However, with rookies, all they can do is make assumptions based off of their college statistics.
Madden has to simply use college production and players' draft status to create each rookie's first rating in the video game.
Of the players' ratings which were released included their real-time reactions. Two-way Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter leads the way with an 84 overall.
The top pick of the draft, Cam Ward of the University of Miami and Tennessee Titans, came in as a 71 overall, while running back Ashton Jeanty came in as an 81 overall.
Madden NFL 26 is set for release on August 14, a little over a month after the launch of its college football counterpart from EA, which was released on July 10.
According to Game Rant, "August sales charts have a tendency to be dominated by the Madden series, and along with Call of Duty, the pro football franchise is one of the most consistently popular in terms of sales numbers, making the top 10 list compiled by NPD Group every year since 2010."
When all of the rookie ratings are released, this story will be updated as necessary.
