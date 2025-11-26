The Sun Devils will welcome back a program legend this Friday night.

Former Arizona State Star Named Honorary Captain For Week 14
TEMPE -- The 20th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are set to wrap up the 12-game regular season on Friday night against the number 25 Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) in Tempe.
There are massive implications for both sides of the rivalry, as both programs are looking to take control of the Territorial Cup for the next year - as well as seeking to continue building positive momentum into the recruiting cycle and the 2026 season. This isn't even mentioning Arizona State still being alive in the Big 12 title picture.
Another wrinkle is getting thrown into the fold - as program legend and current New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo has been named as an honorary captain for Friday's game. This development follows head coach Kenny Dillingham previously unearthing that Skattebo would be in attendance for the contest.
Skattebo, 23, is currently in the process of rehabbing what was a brutal season-ending injury that was suffered in October - it's incredible that the Heisman contender is returning to Tempe to support the program he grew into a star with.
What Skattebo Means to the Program
There's no denying that Skattebo is a massive drawing point when it comes to coaches pitching recruits to come play in Tempe.
The star running back came to the program as a little-known productive FCS product out of Sacramento State - he blossomed into a force of nature in 2023, as he ran the ball ferociously, secured several highlight-reel receptions, and even lined up at quarterback/punter at various points of the season.
Skattebo's historic 2024 season catapulted Arizona State back into national relevance, and he nearly carried the team to a shocking College Football Playoff victory over Texas in the process. Skattebo will always be remembered as a program legend that will continue to be a face of the school for years to come.
Is Next ASU Star Running Back on 2025 Roster?
ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano has built up quite the reputation during his time with Arizona State - this appears no different with the work he has done in 2025 in efforts of replacing what Skattebo left behind.
Raleek Brown has been exceptional in what has been a bigger role than what was expected going into the season - the junior eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark last week against Colorado, while also continuing to prove to be a receiving threat for good measure. The Sun Devils appear to be in strong hands once again.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!