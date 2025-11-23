Arizona State Continues to Make Progress With Elite 2027 CB
Over the past few weeks, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his recruiting staff have been making progress with several elite recruits in the 2027 class.
While the Sun Devils are still waiting for their first commitment, they're getting closer to hearing some good news as one of the top cornerback prospects in the country recently spoke very highly of the program.
Elite 2027 Cornerback Details His Arizona State Recruitment
On Nov 16, Arizona State on SI reported that Jerry Outhouse Jr., a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, had named Arizona State in his top ten schools.
Shortly after he announced his Top 10 schools, Outhouse spoke with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and explained that four teams have really stood out in his recruitment process: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Outhouse noted that he's built strong relationships with coaches at each school, including Sun Devils' cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington, and told Spiegelman that his decision is going to be a hard one.
- “It’s the coaches and how the players relate to them,” Outhouse said. “The relationships I’ve built with these coaches have been great. I’ve gotten a chance to break down film with all of those coaches. It’s going to be a hard decision.”
When discussing Arizona State, specifically, Outhouse mentioned that the Sun Devils are near the top of his list. He also emphasized his visit to Tempe and his relationship with Carrington as key reasons for his strong interest in the program.
- “They’re definitely a contender and at the top,” Outhouse told Spiegelman. “This visit really gives me something to think about because it felt good being there. Coach BC is that guy — a person I can play for and just come to about anything — football or not.”
It's unlikely that the young cornerback will make a decision anytime soon, and he'll probably take official visits this spring with the Sun Devils, Bulldogs, Sooners, and Red Raiders before committing anywhere.
Outhouse would be a massive addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 122 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect from Texas.
While the Sun Devils will face heavy competition to land Outhouse, they have made a strong impression on the four-star recruit and established themselves as serious contenders for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class.
