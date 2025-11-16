Elite 2027 Cornerback Names Arizona State in Top 10
Arizona State may not have a player committed in its 2027 class quite yet, but the Sun Devils are off to a very hot start in the cycle, and the class could shape up to be Kenny Dillingham's best one yet during his tenure in Tempe.
The Sun Devils are in good standing with several of the top prospects in the 2027 class, and they recently received more positive news on the recruiting trail. A four-star cornerback, ranked as a top 200 recruit in the class, named Arizona State in his top ten schools.
Sun Devils Make Final Ten For 4-Star CB
On November 14, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Jerry Outhouse, a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, had named Arizona State in his top ten schools alongside Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Outhouse is among the top cornerback recruits in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 122 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect from Texas.
Outhouse has had a busy fall. He's taken unofficial visits with the Sooners, Red Raiders, Cornhuskers, and was on campus in Tempe for the Sun Devils' upset victory over Texas Tech. The 6'0", 175-pound cornerback is also expected to be in Athens this weekend for Georgia's game against Texas.
While Outhouse watched Arizona State defeat them, Texas Tech still appears to be the leader in his recruitment for now. He was on campus in Lubbock for the Red Raiders' game against BYU last weekend, and after the visit, he told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that the program is at the top of his list.
- “I believe they are at the top for me right now,” Outhouse said. “I love everything about Texas Tech. Coaches, players, fans, the people, it feels good here.”
Although Dillingham and the Sun Devils' recruiting staff will need to make up ground to ultimately secure Outhouse's commitment, being named in his top ten at least gives them a chance. Texas Tech may be at the top of his list, but the young cornerback has still shown interest in Arizona State.
Outhouse is the third four-star prospect in the 2027 class who has named Arizona State in his final ten schools, joining IMG Academy wide receiver Osani Gayles and Brandon High School running back Tyson Robinson.
The Sun Devils will need to make a strong effort to land any of the three prospects, but they've positioned themselves well to add some top-tier talent to their 2027 class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!