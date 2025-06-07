Top 5 Running Backs in Arizona State History
The Arizona State Sun Devil football program is one that has boasted more positive history relative to negative.
A large piece of the equation when it comes to the positive side is the history of standout running backs that have suited up in maroon and gold - today, we take a look at the five best in a group of seemingly endless quality backs.
There are many other exceptional backs in the history of the program that deserve mention that did not quite make the cut - Marion Grice, D.J. Foster, Ryan Torain, and Cameron Marshall are just a few.
The top five:
5. Eno Benjamin
Benjamin was a regular fixture in Tempe for two seasons after sitting in a backup role in 2017 - where the Texas native finished seventh in program history in both rushing yards and touchdowns.
Benjamin was instrumental to setting the tone of the Herm Edwards era early on and even set the program record for single game rushing yards with 312 in 2018.
Benjamin was a phenomenal Sun Devil.
4. Wilford "Whizzer" White
White starred as a running back for Arizona State from 1947-50 and paces high on various program leaderboards.
While his playing time was before the Frank Kush era, White's influence cannot be understated.
White is also legendary Sun Devil QB Danny White's father, so the impeccable legacy runs through multiple generations.
3. Rachaad White
White only spent two seasons at Arizona State - but remains one of the very best to line up in the backfield for the program.
The star JUCO transfer averaged an absurd 10 yards per carry during the shortened 2020 season before eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 15 touchdowns in 2021 while only getting 20 carries or more in four games.
White has gone on to have a successful NFL career to this point and is absolutely one of the best running backs to ever play for the Sun Devil program.
2. Woody Green
A name that typically gets lost in time within the history of the program.
Green ranks first in Arizona State history in yards and touchdowns (43) in his three seasons playing in Tempe from 1971-73, and was a consensus All-American in his last two seasons playing for Kush.
Green went on to be a first round pick in the NFL draft and enjoyed success before knee injuries derailed his pro ambitions.
Green deserves more recognition when it comes to historically significant Sun Devils.
1. Cam Skattebo
Skattebo stole the top spot and may never give it up.
The fourth round pick in the 2025 NFL draft now holds single-season records for rushing yards and touchdowns.
While the Sacramento state transfer didn't get into the top 10 for yards in a career, he did finish fifth in touchdowns (30) and contributed heavily to the most successful season in Tempe since 1996.
Please let us know your thoughts on who the top running backs are in the history of the program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.