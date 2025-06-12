Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Speaks on Revenue Sharing
The Arizona State football program has taken a long and winding road to the point that they currently are at.
Herm Edwards and Ray Anderson were instrumental in creating a multitude of controversies in recent years - to the point that the program faced scholarship restrictions from the NCAA among other penalties when Kenny Dillingham took over in November 2022.
The Sun Devils rebounded with an 11-3 record and College Football Playoff appearance from a 3-9 campaign in year one of the Dillingham era.
The program has also faced changes in the face of a shifting NCAA landscape.
A federal judge approved of a settlement between the NCAA and former Arizona State swimmer Grant House - the deal allows for athletic departments to directly arrange payments to players - with a $20.5 million dollar cap per school.
Dillingham doesn't believe that the revenue sharing move will affect his program heavily despite the recent attention it has received - he made that much clear in a talk with media on Wednesday.
Via Logan Stanley of the Arizona Republic:
“It’s really status quo operations for us,”
“There’s not going to be much changes for us. Obviously, there are some operational changes in the university that we’re prepared for. But in terms of our program, it’s really just operate as we have been for the last six months.”
As for the NIL (name image and likeness) landscape, Dillingham feels confident that Arizona State will continue to climb up the ranks in that sphere after falling behind in the nearly two years that Anderson was AD when paying players became legal in July 2021.
AD Graham Rossini has been instrumental in aiding the jump that the Sun Devils have seen in the NIL scope - there is still work to be done, but they have come a very long way.
Challenges still remain - as Texas Tech looms as a major threat moving forward in multiple manners - perhaps most of which is the reported $55 million budget for all sports. This could extend to multiple schools, and Arizona State could even reach a point where they are among the most lucrative programs spending wise.
Regardless of how the revenue sharing shakes out once it goes into effect on July 1, the Sun Devils are in fantastic hands under Dillingham.
Read more on what Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said about Dillingham earlier in the week here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Dillingham's comments about the changing NCAA landscape when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.