Is Texas Tech a Threat to Arizona State?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to open year three of the Kenny Dillingham era as the favorites to win the Big 12 conference after coming out on top in 2024 behind a red-hot finish.
That doesn't mean that the Sun Devils won't face challenges, however.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports named none other than the Texas Tech Red Raiders as one of the major winners of the spring transfer portal window.
More from Crawford below:
Key additions: David Bailey, EDGE (Stanford); Howard Sampson, OT (UNC), Romello Height, EDGE (Georgia Tech); Will Jados, OT (Miami, Ohio); Quinten Joyner, RB (USC)
"Thanks to the highest-rated transfer class in program history, the hype is real for the Red Raiders ahead of Joey McGuire's fourth season. Texas Tech revamped the line of scrimmage with a number of key signings, including elite edge rushers Bailey and Height along with a couple new starting offensive tackles. The Red Raiders are bringing back former five-star signee Micah Hudson at receiver following his cup of tea with Texas A&M. Former UCF run-stopper Lee Hunter fills a massive hole at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds."
McGuire is entering year four in Lubbock - having raised the program's national profile following a faulty previous hire - much like how Arizona State has rebounded with Dillingham.
The Red Raiders have yet to experience anything less than a winning season, and the incoming elite portal class could very well be setting the pair of programs up for a collision course matchup in Tempe on October 18.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports had previously labeled the week eight game between the rising conference powers as the most important game of that week due to implications for the College Football Playoff if nothing else.
Dillingham agrees with the sentiment that the Red Raiders are absolutely a threat to win the conference, publicly backing that opinion on social media.
Texas Tech famously took the Sun Devils down by a score of 30-22 in the latter program's conference debut last September - the porous Tech defense managed to get off to a quick start and contained Sam Leavitt for a majority of the game.
While rival programs such as Baylor and Texas Christian could be legitimate conference contenders as well, Texas Tech appears to be the most presently ready to steal the crown from Arizona State.
