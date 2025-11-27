Three Things Arizona State Fans Should Be Thankful For
TEMPE -- The 2025 calendar year is winding down - and the Arizona State Sun Devils are thriving.
The athletic program appears to be the most functional that it has potentially ever been, with coaches of various varsity teams making it a point to praise the interconnected nature of the leadership in place.
Arizona State on SI explores three areas in which ASU fans should be thankful for during this day of thanks.
Competent AD Leadership
Graham Rossini has now been in the AD post for a year-and-a-half - he has largely excelled in every measure of what he was called to accomplish.
Rossini has worked tirelessly to support everyone in charge of the 26 NCAA-sanctioned programs - not just the 'revenue' sports. He has bolstered the NIL funds, overseen planning of renovations to Desert Financial Arena, worked with football HC Kenny Dillingham on mapping out the vision for a new indoor practice facility, and so much more.
He hired Molly Miller to be the women's basketball head coach, which was a home-run move in March and looks even better at this moment.
Perhaps most importantly, the fan experience has become better under Rossini as well. The former Arizona Diamondbacks executive understands that the fan is the most important piece of a team's success, and he has adjusted accordingly. Arizona State fans should be fortunate that this was the conclusion of the search that was conducted.
Football Program is Back
Arizona State has historically been considered a football school, but rough times fell upon the program in the last decade.
That isn't the case in 2025, as Dillingham has revived the outlook seemingly overnight, and it appears as if he isn't departing anytime soon.
Stars such as Jordyn Tyson, Sam Leavitt, and Keith Abney II have revitalized the culture, become selling points the coaching staff can tangibly pitch to prospective recruits, and have been key pieces of a team that seems to be on the cusp of being a yearly contender in the Big 12 as presently constructed.
Numerous Thriving Athletic Programs Outside of Football
As mentioned above - Miller has the women's basketball team off to a 6-0 start for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Bobby Hurley has the men's basketball team sitting at 6-1 and appearing poised to exceed expectations.
Willie Bloomquist is leading the charge of a baseball program that is in a position to take another step forward. JJ Van Niel has guided the volleyball program to back-to-back Big 12 titles.
Arizona State athletics are thriving - and that is an incredible development after the beginning of the decade was marred with controversy/stagnating.
