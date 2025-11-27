All Sun Devils

Three Things Arizona State Fans Should Be Thankful For

The Sun Devils are winding down 2025 with many positive things going their way.

Kevin Hicks

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks at the trophy after winning the Big 12 Championship game against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks at the trophy after winning the Big 12 Championship game against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The 2025 calendar year is winding down - and the Arizona State Sun Devils are thriving.

The athletic program appears to be the most functional that it has potentially ever been, with coaches of various varsity teams making it a point to praise the interconnected nature of the leadership in place.

Arizona State on SI explores three areas in which ASU fans should be thankful for during this day of thanks.

Competent AD Leadership

Graham Rossini has now been in the AD post for a year-and-a-half - he has largely excelled in every measure of what he was called to accomplish.

Rossini has worked tirelessly to support everyone in charge of the 26 NCAA-sanctioned programs - not just the 'revenue' sports. He has bolstered the NIL funds, overseen planning of renovations to Desert Financial Arena, worked with football HC Kenny Dillingham on mapping out the vision for a new indoor practice facility, and so much more.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out to his team as they play against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He hired Molly Miller to be the women's basketball head coach, which was a home-run move in March and looks even better at this moment.

Perhaps most importantly, the fan experience has become better under Rossini as well. The former Arizona Diamondbacks executive understands that the fan is the most important piece of a team's success, and he has adjusted accordingly. Arizona State fans should be fortunate that this was the conclusion of the search that was conducted.

jkjkb j
Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix on June 26, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football Program is Back

Arizona State has historically been considered a football school, but rough times fell upon the program in the last decade.

That isn't the case in 2025, as Dillingham has revived the outlook seemingly overnight, and it appears as if he isn't departing anytime soon.

Stars such as Jordyn Tyson, Sam Leavitt, and Keith Abney II have revitalized the culture, become selling points the coaching staff can tangibly pitch to prospective recruits, and have been key pieces of a team that seems to be on the cusp of being a yearly contender in the Big 12 as presently constructed.

weffewfewe
The Peach Bowl trophy on display before a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Numerous Thriving Athletic Programs Outside of Football

As mentioned above - Miller has the women's basketball team off to a 6-0 start for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Bobby Hurley has the men's basketball team sitting at 6-1 and appearing poised to exceed expectations.

Willie Bloomquist is leading the charge of a baseball program that is in a position to take another step forward. JJ Van Niel has guided the volleyball program to back-to-back Big 12 titles.

Arizona State athletics are thriving - and that is an incredible development after the beginning of the decade was marred with controversy/stagnating.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.