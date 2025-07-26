Arizona State's Jaren Hamilton Looking for New Beginnings
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton knows all about pressure. He played at Alabama for two seasons. He is looking for a fresh start with the Sun Devils after transferring in to the program in January.
Hamilton chose Arizona State due to its wide open offense and his belief in head coach Kenny Dillingham.
“I felt comfortable on my visit,” Hamilton said. “Some of the things he (Kenny Dillingham) talked about was the offense and how explosive it could be. Especially with adding an addition like myself to the offense, I felt like this was the right place.”
Hamilton compared Dillingham to Saban and said they are on diametrically different.
"It's way different. Saban old school and Kenny new school. It's like two different ends of the spectrum. I didn't realize until I was in it but he did the same things over and over and over and it worked for him so it's like if it's not broke, don't change it," Hamilton said. "So I like a lot of the stuff that he presented to us, and I love a lot of the stuff that coach Dillingham presented.
"With coach Dillingham - he lets you be yourself, he encourages you to be yourself, he encourages the players to lead pretty much everything, and he's one of a kind, he's really one of a kind."
Hamilton is now hoping to become a main threat for Sam Leavitt. He has the ability to utilize his track speed when he runs the deep go route. His track background will come in handy and Leavitt will take advantage of it.
Leavitt connected with Hamilton on several deep touchdowns, during spring practice, especially towards the end of the five-week camp.
“He’s a competitor. I feel like he’s a leader and competitor that pushes everybody to their best,” Hamilton said of Leavitt.
“I’m not going to lie, he reminded me of my old high school quarterback (current Utah Utes receiver Creed Whittemore) a lot; the competitiveness, leadership and grit. I’ve seen a lot of that before, but when I got around him, I feel the same.”
Hamilton believes he is coming in at the right time. He knows Arizona State is a young team and they are moving up in respect. After last season's playoff run, he is itching to get on the field.
“We have the ability to be a powerhouse team. I feel like we have the ability to be in those top conversations. It’s a lot of talent within these walls,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton and the Sun Devils will make their season debut on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona.
