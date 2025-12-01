Grading Arizona State Positions in 2025 Season: Quarterback
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the overall performance from both Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims over the course of the 2025 season.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Kenny Dillingham's post-game press conference following Friday's loss to Arizona with select commentary.
On Senior's Impact on Program
"I love those kids. I got emotional out there. They're a special group. Like I said, there’s really not many times in your life you get the opportunity to change from the bottom. To literally write your own story, and this team did. And guess what? Not all stories end with a happy ending. Sorry, it’s a bad ending. But the story's unbelievable. The story is unbelievable.Like anybody in this room, three years ago, if I could tell you that the last two years were what we experienced, who would say yes?
I think every single person, every single one, if I asked all the ASU people in this room on this day, would you say yes and I'll say no, right? So would I. But the last two years have been unbelievable, and it's only the beginning. That's the best part. When you start to sell out crowds, when you start to build excitement.
Not everything goes your way, but we're way higher than we were, and we're going to continue to build, and that's the goal.It's my job to make sure that even in the lowest moments, we put things in perspective, and this is as low as you can get.
But let's put it in perspective. We'd all say yes if I said we could be. Even if we had no season last year, if we just said in year three we'd be 8-4, people would be like, ‘yup, we'll sign up for that.’ These kids are unbelievable. I just love these kids.
These kids really set an identity here, and I think the city should remember them for that and be proud that they have activated the values. They really have. And it's only the beginning.”
Arizona State's 8-4 season has been categorized as a disappointment from numerous people in the fanbase - putting it in perspective is vital for the future of the program.
On Potential Standout Transfer Portal Additions
"Yeah, I do. I think we're headed in the right direction there. I think that we're going to be able to go and sign some good players – players that fit us, players that fit our culture, players that want to be Sun Devils, and that'll always be a priority for me – people who want to be here.
That message has never changed. Now that we sell out crowds and the games are unbelievable, good or bad, the environment is great. We're a team people talk about, and we're playing a game in week 12 that matters in the Big 12 picture. I think we're going to be an attractive place for a lot of people.”
Arizona State's portal efforts last winter paid off somewhat, but they didn't make a "splash" addition. The goal this time around is to find a premier talent in the weeks ahead.
On Cam Skattebo's, Others Impact on Changing ASU
"Great to see him. Everybody loves Skatt. Skatt was a big piece of this team last year. He's a big piece of Arizona State and will be moving forward. But, like I said, this group of guys right here, they changed the organization. It's pretty cool. They changed an organization. How many people in life can say they changed an organization? A lot of people can join an organization, but a lot of people can't change it. That takes a special group of people. And these guys have done it.”
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!