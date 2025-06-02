How Arizona State Football Can Continue Momentum
Arizona State football is now on the map.
The Sun Devils are looking to continue to establish themselves as the power of the remade Big 12 conference behind an impressive leadership that includes head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo.
While the positive momentum that has been built up over two years is inspiring, critics still remain.
Here are three reasons why the critiques will become quieter as the years pass:
Investing In Players
Star players such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson decided to remain in Tempe over pursuing transfer portal opportunities, largely due to the efforts of the coaching staff.
Each and every coach on the staff is invested in developing their players in every facet - that sentiment was confirmed by Leavitt when the QB revealed why he decided to remain in Tempe.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
The reputation that the ASU coaching staff is building as one of the premier developmental staffs in college football will serve the program well long term.
Balancing Portal & Freshman Recruiting
Dillingham has frequently stressed the importance to not rely on building the roster too heavily one way or the other.
The 35 year old's philosophy has typically been to replace those who transfer out with transfers that decide to transfer in, while the loss of outgoing seniors or draft eligible players gets supplemented by an incoming freshman class.
There have been too many programs that have fallen victim to going too far one way or the other, and Dillingham's wise perspective is likely to continue to serve his program well.
Continue to Grow NIL Efforts
Sun Devil AD Graham Rossini has done an admirable job to improve the fan experience and financial standing of the various athletic programs.
While the program still has to catch up to other major programs, they have come an extraordinarily long way from the days of Ray Anderson.
Creative ideas such as partnering with in-stadium vendors has increased the earning power of players and has been a large reason why player retention is so high - along with the strength of the coaching staff.
