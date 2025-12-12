Reason for Departure of Arizona State Star Clarified

TEMPE -- Much speculation has been levied as far as why Arizona State's star quarterback Sam Leavitt is all but sure to enter the transfer portal and depart Tempe after a pair of fruitful seasons.

Arizona State AD Graham Rossini joined local radio show "Burns and Gambo" on Thursday afternoon to discuss a myriad of football topics - including Leavitt's looming entrance into the transfer portal.

Rossini was quite clear in clarifying that the reasoning behind leaving the program in which he totaled 44 total touchdowns for had nothing to do with financial implications.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the position of reservation has nothing to do with financial matters, what is the reason?

Arizona State on SI explores two major theories below.

What Factors Potentially Resulted in Transfer?

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The most palpable theory is that Jordyn Tyson's expected departure opens the door for Leavitt to move elsewhere.

It always appears as if the pair were destined to be a package deal in the 2026 draft, but Leavitt's foot injury and unplanned struggles that the Arizona State offense encountered changed those plans.

The other side of the theory plays right into the Tyson development - does Leavitt/Leavitt's camp feel confident enough in the coaching staff to build a suitable offensive line and compliment of receivers around him during the transfer portal window? It appears not - that is if finances are not at the forefront.

Arizona State Program Respects Leavitt's Decision

The program continues to show steadfast support for the redshirt sophomore despite his decision - Rossini, Kenny Dillingham, and Marcus Arroyo.

Arroyo's kind words following Wednesday's were perhaps the most telling as far as the general opinion of the 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

“We’ve got a really strong personal relationship and professional relationship, and I think to be able to distinguish those is really important... The respect and admiration I’ve got for me and him both coming in here at a time where we really needed to rebuild this thing and get it right, and he was key to that."

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the two sides - although the fandom hasn't taken kindly to what has transpired over the last several weeks.

Leavitt is still recovering from foot surgery that took place nearly a month ago, with the possibility for a spring practice return looking unlikely.

As for the Sun Devils - they are set to finish the season on December 31 in the Sun Bowl against Duke.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

