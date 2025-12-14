Modern College Football Landscape Doesn't Phase Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE -- The reality television drama that is college football has been nothing short of a spectacle during the course of the 2025 season - the drama has unfortunately roped Arizona State and Kenny Dillingham in the process.

As a lack of clarity surrounds the future of star quarterback Sam Leavitt, the program is dealing with numerous other departures and coaching carousel rumors.

The most significant fallout from the modern landscape of college football has been the constant turnover from program to program. This is no different in Tempe.

Dillingham once again opened up about the challenges associated with working through the NIL and transfer portal era following Saturday's practice. The same talk with the media in which he denied interest in the vacant Michigan job.

Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Current State of Sport

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Do I think it's going to be like this forever?" Dillingham said. "No, but right now, in this wild, wild place that we're in, there are haves, there are have-nots.

"You've seen programs go all in, and you've seen the reward from doing that," Dillingham said. "Some teams that have gone all in have won championships for the first time in the history of their program, or one of the few times that they've been the best that they've ever been in their program or in the recent future, and that's everybody's going to allude that to one team. It's not one team, it's a multitude of teams.

"It's just the nature of this profession," Dillingham said. "This profession has changed so drastically in the last three years, it's not even comparable. You know, you could think it's similar, but the inner workings is completely different. How it operates is completely different."

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The changes aren't a secret, even in the slightest. As the scope of NIL has greatly benefited the programs that already had ample resources, while others, such as Texas Tech, have made strides to enter the arms race. The lack of regulation within the transfer portal before the 2026 cycle has also resulted in continuous turnover.

Arizona State has likely experienced the brunt of the modern business, as Leavitt is poised to enter the portal and find a new home after two fruitful seasons in Tempe.

On the bright side, Dillingham has done an exceptional job when it comes to retaining assistant coaches, successfully recruiting high-level high school talents, and curating a culture that is undoubtedly built to last in the long term.

