Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Speaks on CFP Changes
Dillingham spoke about a variety of topics during the Big 12 spring meetings in Orlando alongside Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.
One of the topics happened to be surrounding the controversy associated with the College Football Playoff reform - the 'straight-line' seeding model that got passed will presumably show bias towards SEC and Big 10 schools.
The change doesn't bother Dillingham - it actually appears to be serving as a motivating factor to get his team to push harder.
More from the head coach via ESPN's Andrea Adelson.
"You should get what you've earned that season. And last season, maybe we didn't earn the right to be the fourth seed. Maybe we earned the right to be the eighth seed. I don't know where we finished -- ninth, 12th, whatever that was, I believe you earn your way to those seeds."
The Arizona State alumni also would be in favor of another expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 16 teams in the future - which could open the door for more Big 12 representation down the road.
The Sun Devils would have faced a different fate had they not earned an automatic bye last season - they would have been the number 11 seed and would have had to make a trip to State College, Pennsylvania to face Penn State.
It's no secret to hot take to say that the season could have ended in much different fashion had the team made a road trip for a playoff game - the Nittany Lions defeated SMU by a score of 38-10.
While Arizona State was a more talented team, the trip to the east coast would have been taxing, with less rest compared to having an entire three-week stretch off. The Penn State crowd is also among the most passionate in college football.
The Sun Devils were fortunate to experience the virtue of winning the Big 12 in 2024 - this year, they might need to avoid more than one loss to secure a top-four seed in the playoff bracket.
Read more about the season that lies ahead for Dillingham - the case for the third-year coach to win National Coach of the Year here, and if the current model that is being ushered in is sustainable here.
