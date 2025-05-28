Will Kenny Dillingham Win National Coach of the Year?
It's no secret that Kenny Dillingham has been instrumental in the revival of the Arizona State football program.
The Sun Devils were in a dark place as recently as November 2022 - when Dillingham was hired to replace the embattled Herm Edwards, who did not succeed in implementing the 'pro model' that ex-Athletic Director Ray Anderson frequently discussed.
Dillngham ushered in a fresh, modern approach from day one. He stuck to the basics. The 35 year old understood the NIL landscape, how to reinvigorate the student body, and how to reach alumni.
Most importantly, Dillingham assembled an impressive coaching staff that has contributed to the quick rise of the program, along with identifying under-the-radar transfer players that were equally talented and strong fits for the program.
The results didn't show right away, but they did soon after.
The 2024 season was the payoff of a decade of waiting to return to prominence by the Sun Devil faithful - a group of talented underdogs that no one believed in flipping the script and defying what history has previously written.
Dillingham in turn secured the Big 12 coach of the year and comes into the 2025 season considered by many to be the best coach in the conference.
Big 12 coach of the year is just an expectation at this stage.
Dillingham is worthy of garnering support for National Coach of the Year if everything is to go according to plan.
Curt Cignetti of Indiana was able to win in 2024 after being a slightly more unexpected success story, but Dillingham doesn't have to be a surprise to be considered the best of the best this time around.
First, it starts with the star duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - Dillingham brought the pair in when not many on the outside believed in them - it has paid dividends.
Secondly, Dillingham's ability to navigate the transfer portal is crucial to what should be another great Sun Devil squad. Cornerback Nyland Green, wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, and running back Kanye Udoh are looking to be significant adds to the talent pool ahead of the season opener.
Lastly, the Arizona State alum has the heart that many others lack - his passion extends to film watching, attention to detail, and in-game coaching. Dillingham truly is one of a kind and an example of everything that is correct with coaching in the current college football landscape.
Read more about Dillingham gracing the cover of Colelge Football 2026 here.
