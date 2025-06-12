Why Arizona State Football Has Elite Future
The Arizona State football program under Kenny Dillingham has taken an almost overnight turn from laughing stock to serious threat to compete in meaningful games late in the season.
Numerous media members and fans across the nation have recognized the positive turn that the program has taken, even to the point of slotting them among fellow elite programs in various rankings.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN ranked all 68 power four teams by the outlook of each program through the next two seasons.
Arizona State remarkably placed at number 12 - and here's why.
The first two categories were straightforward - is the program's quarterback returning and does the program have a multi-year solution at the table?
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: "The offensive line returns good experience and depth despite losing first-team All-Big 12 center Leif Fautanu. Four seniors with starting experience -- tackles Josh Atkins and Max Iheanachor, guard Kyle Scott and guard/center Ben Coleman are all back. ASU also added Texas State transfer Jimeto Obigbo as an answer at guard."
"The defensive front drew strong reviews this spring behind a veteran core -- seniors Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly and Jacob Kongaika, and junior C.J. Fite. ASU has been excellent against the run but looks for more pass-rushing production."
Roster management: "Dillingham has taken a refreshing approach toward the portal, making some good additions -- especially in the secondary -- with Kyndrich Breedlove (Purdue), Adrian Wilson (Washington State) and others, as well as at running back with Army's Kanye Udoh. The Sun Devils are off to a promising start in 2026 recruiting with ESPN's No. 9 class."
Star power: "Arizona State has plenty coming off of the CFP team. Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are both All-America type candidates. Senior tight end Chamon Metayer earned All-Big-12 recognition in 2024, as did safety Xavion Alford on the defensive side. Several linemen should be in the all-league mix this year, including Smith at defensive end and Coleman, who shifts to center."
Coaching staff: "Dillingham has made ASU a desirable destination for both players and coaches. ASU returns both primary coordinators from the Big 12 championship team, including OC Marcus Arroyo, a Broyles Award finalist in 2024. The staff has a nice mix of youth and experience, on top of a big name like wide receivers coach Hines Ward, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers."
The only programs listed above Arizona State were Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana State, Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas - these programs are typically seen as the power brokers in the modern college game.
In conclusion, there are a multitude of things to be optimistic about as an Arizona State fan - not only in the short-term, but also the big picture.
Read more about the culture that Dillingham is building in Tempe here, and about potential foundational roster pieces for the future of Sun Devil football here.
