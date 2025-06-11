Foundational Pieces for Future of Arizona State Football
2025 will be a massive year when it comes to determining the future of Arizona State football - there isn't much debate on that front.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson will be leading what could be the most talented roster in the Big 12 into the future - winning consecutive conference titles could be incredibly valuable when it comes to the outlook of Kenny Dillingham's program.
The 2025 recruiting class could go a long way to pushing the Sun Devil program forward as well - here are three players from the group to watch in the years to come:
AJ Ia, TE
Ia is likely to be the future at the tight end position in Tempe.
While Chamon Metayer is likely to be the starter at that spot in 2025, the California native Ia has lived up to his billing as a four star recruit to this point.
The 6'6", 240 pound playmaker has thoroughly impressed during preseason practices - the freshman could be too talented to leave off the field this season.
Uriah Neloms, WR
Neloms is potentially the most unheralded Sun Devil recruit in 2025.
The dynamic athlete played both wide receiver and quarterback during his high school career at a smaller Arizona school - enjoying massive success at both spots.
Neloms went for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver in 2023, while throwing for 30 touchdowns at quarterback in 2024 - one that San Tan Charter nearly won a state title in.
Watch out for this multi-talented three star talent.
Zechariah Sample, WR
Sample has been nothing short of impressive ahead of his second season in Tempe - the deeper wide receiver room is in part due to the 5'10" athlete.
Sample went for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons as a starting player at a high-level Texas high school program - he now looks to compete with Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and others for starting reps.
One thing is certain when it comes to the future of Sun Devil football - Dillingham has chosen the right path to build his program.
