Arizona State to Host Northwestern Commit on Official Visit
Arizona State takes on Texas Tech on Saturday in what will undoubtedly be a pivotal game in their 2025 season. With the Sun Devils at home, head coach Kenny Dillingham is using the game to help Arizona State on the recruiting trail, hosting several visitors.
Most of the prospects in Tempe this weekend will be there on unofficial visits, but some are on official ones, including a three-star 2026 safety currently committed to Northwestern.
Sun Devils Hosting Three-Star Northwestern Commit on Official Visit
Arizona State is set to host Davis Kinney for an official visit (OV) this weekend. Kinney is a three-star safety out of Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Kinney is the No. 663 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 49 safety, and the No. 90 prospect out of Texas. He has been committed to Northwestern since June 2.
Dillingham and his staff have long targeted the young safety. Arizona State was one of the first programs to offer him back in February, and this will already be his second OV in Tempe as the Sun Devils hosted him on one during his initial recruitment in May.
While Kinney is currently committed to Northwestern, nothing is stopping Arizona State from making a late push for him. Dillingham has a great track record when recruiting prospects out of the state of Texas, and given the program's prior relationship with Kinney, there's a strong chance he could flip his commitment by the end of the visit.
He spoke about Saturday's trip to Tempe with Rivals and explained that despite his commitment to Northwestern, Arizona State has been making a big push for him lately. He added that he's excited about everything the Sun Devils have to offer him.
- “They’ve made a big push lately it seems like they want me to be a Sun Devil badly,” Kinney told Rivals. “They were one of my first offers, so it’s the connection that’s stayed strong, and I’m able to take the trip. I’m excited about their culture, coaching staff, and opportunity to contribute early."
The fact that Kinney still seems to be very interested in Arizona State is great sign for the Sun Devils. With a good OV, Dillingham and company have a golden opportunity to add a really solid prospect to their 2026 class as the cycle winds down.
