Arizona State Prepares For Massive 2027 Visit Weekend
Arizona State takes on No. 7 Texas Tech this Saturday for a game that will undoubtedly have massive implications on their season and College Football Playoff hopes.
While the game itself is big, the weekend is also going to be significant for the Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State is expected to host numerous top 2027 prospects for game-day visits.
What 2027 Recruits Will be Tempe For a Game-Day Visit Against Texas Tech?
Arizona State will have many prospects on campus for the game against the Red Raiders, ranging from the 2026 class to the 2029 class. However, Dillingham and his staff are hosting several top players in the 2027 cycle.
Here are the top 2027 prospects who will be in Tempe and where the Sun Devils stand in their recruitment.
Jerry Outhouse Jr.
Jerry Outhouse Jr. is a four-star safety prospect from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 112 overall player in the class and the No. 9 safety.
Outhouse currently has over 35 offers, and landing him will be an uphill climb for Arizona State. However, Dillingham has a history of recruiting Texas prospects effectively, and getting him on campus is a crucial step in his recruitment for the Sun Devils.
Kaden McCarty
Kaden McCarty is a four-star EDGE prospect from Cy Falls High School in Houston, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 114 overall player in the class and the No. 15 EDGE.
McCarty is one of the most highly touted recruits in the country. He named his final five schools on October 3, and Arizona State was not listed. While that's unlikely to change, his trip to Tempe could change the Sun Devils' standing in his recruitment, making the visit all the more crucial.
Peyton Miller
Peyton Miller is a four-star interior offensive line (IOL) prospect from Anna High School in Anna, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 203 overall prospect in the class and the No. 10 IOL.
Arizona State was pretty late in getting involved in Miller's recruitment. Still, the young offensive line prospect would be a massive addition for Dillingham and company, so the staff will likely try to push for him while he's on campus.
Censere Gaylord
Censere Gaylord is a four-star cornerback prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 214 overall prospect in the class and the No. 23 cornerback.
Gaylord holds a total of 25 offers, but Arizona State isn't one of them. That could change this weekend after getting him on campus.
Montre Jackson
Montre Jackson is a four-star cornerback prospect from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 229 overall player in the class and the No. 24 cornerback.
ASU offered him in May, and the young corner holds over 35 offers. The game-day visit to Tempe should allow Dillingham and his staff to keep progressing in his recruitment as they attempt to land him.
