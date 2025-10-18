All Sun Devils

Arizona State Prepares For Massive 2027 Visit Weekend

The Sun Devils are set to have a massive visit weekend, including some of the best prospects in the 2027 class, for their upcoming game against Texas Tech.

Max Dorsey

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona State takes on No. 7 Texas Tech this Saturday for a game that will undoubtedly have massive implications on their season and College Football Playoff hopes.

While the game itself is big, the weekend is also going to be significant for the Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State is expected to host numerous top 2027 prospects for game-day visits.

What 2027 Recruits Will be Tempe For a Game-Day Visit Against Texas Tech?

Arizona State will have many prospects on campus for the game against the Red Raiders, ranging from the 2026 class to the 2029 class. However, Dillingham and his staff are hosting several top players in the 2027 cycle.

Here are the top 2027 prospects who will be in Tempe and where the Sun Devils stand in their recruitment.

Jerry Outhouse Jr.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jerry Outhouse Jr. is a four-star safety prospect from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 112 overall player in the class and the No. 9 safety.

Jordyn Tyso
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) battle for a passed ball during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Outhouse currently has over 35 offers, and landing him will be an uphill climb for Arizona State. However, Dillingham has a history of recruiting Texas prospects effectively, and getting him on campus is a crucial step in his recruitment for the Sun Devils.

Kaden McCarty

Kaden McCarty is a four-star EDGE prospect from Cy Falls High School in Houston, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 114 overall player in the class and the No. 15 EDGE.

ASU footbal
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Caleb McCullough (22) and defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (15) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McCarty is one of the most highly touted recruits in the country. He named his final five schools on October 3, and Arizona State was not listed. While that's unlikely to change, his trip to Tempe could change the Sun Devils' standing in his recruitment, making the visit all the more crucial.

Peyton Miller

Peyton Miller is a four-star interior offensive line (IOL) prospect from Anna High School in Anna, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 203 overall prospect in the class and the No. 10 IOL.

ASU footbal
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Scott (77) block during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Arizona State was pretty late in getting involved in Miller's recruitment. Still, the young offensive line prospect would be a massive addition for Dillingham and company, so the staff will likely try to push for him while he's on campus.

Censere Gaylord

Censere Gaylord is a four-star cornerback prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 214 overall prospect in the class and the No. 23 cornerback.

Keith abne
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Gaylord holds a total of 25 offers, but Arizona State isn't one of them. That could change this weekend after getting him on campus.

Montre Jackson

Montre Jackson is a four-star cornerback prospect from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 229 overall player in the class and the No. 24 cornerback.

ASU offered him in May, and the young corner holds over 35 offers. The game-day visit to Tempe should allow Dillingham and his staff to keep progressing in his recruitment as they attempt to land him.

