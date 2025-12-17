Arizona State Trending for Four-Star Defensive Lineman
It's hard to find another program in the country that has been more active on the 2027 recruiting trail over the past month than Arizona State. Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have already secured two commitments and are trending for several other of the nation’s top prospects.
One of those prospects is a four-star defensive lineman who recently explained why the Sun Devils have been one of the programs standing out in his recruitment so far.
Arizona State and Dillingham have been targeting Jeremiah Williams, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California, throughout his recruitment. The Sun Devils initially extended an offer to him in March and hosted him on campus in Tempe for two visits this fall.
While Williams hasn't officially narrowed down his school list yet, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that four programs have stood out to him the most so far: Arizona State, Miami, BYU, and TCU. He also mentioned that he plans to take official visits with all of those schools this spring and summer.
- “The schools that have been showing the most interest are Arizona State, Miami, BYU and TCU,” Williams told Biggins. “I want to try and visit all of those schools this spring along with a few other programs as well."
Williams discussed his two trips to Tempe this fall with Biggins and praised the environment and atmosphere at Arizona State. He also noted that he could see how hard the Sun Devils play under Dillingham and that he's very high on the program right now.
- “That was my second game day visit to ASU and I loved both of them,” Williams told Biggins. “I had a great time and love the environment there. I was at the Texas Tech game too and the game atmosphere was crazy and so much fun. You can tell the players really love coach Dillingham. They play hard for him so I’m really high on ASU right now.”
The 6'0", 320-pound defensive lineman would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 285 overall player in the country, the No. 33 defensive lineman, and the No. 26 prospect from California.
While he hasn't set a specific commitment date, Williams told Biggins that he plans to make a decision sometime this summer. If Arizona State continues to make progress with him, the Sun Devils will have a good chance of landing the four-star defensive lineman.
