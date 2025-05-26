Why Kenny Dillingham is Best Arizona State Hire Ever
Kenny Dillingham has become a folk hero in Tempe, Arizona ever since the day he was hired as head coach of the Arizona State football program on November 27, 2022.
Since then, Dillingham has done unprecedented work at the head of the program - working to modernize team operations, finding innovative ways to engage the student body with the team, and building a roster that fits the newfound culture.
The first season yielded largely frustrating results - as OC hire Beau Baldwin was stripped of playcalling duties early in the season, and injuries piled up at virtually every position - but year two couldn't have gone better, as it included a Big 12 championship in the maiden voyage as a member of the conference
Dillingham could already be the best hire in the history of the Arizona State football program.
Yes, Frank Kush put the Sun Devils on the map. Yes, Bruce Snyder nearly led the program to a national championship in 1996.
However, Dillingham is a different breed. Nothing fans of the program have ever seen before.
Dillingham is the personification of pure, unrelenting passion. A local kid who grew up attending Sun Devil games regularly. A college prodigy that graduated from the University and who worked closely with acclaimed former OC Mike Norvell.
Dillingham knows the city inside and out. He knows the program inside and out. The passion to succeed in Tempe specifically has always been there and could only get stronger.
A 14-12 record two years into the tenure of a program would likely seem modest at the surface, but Dillingham has truly been the catalyst of rising a program that was on the precipice of ruin back into prominence. Dillingham was a truly shocking hire and parting gift from departing Athletic Director Ray Anderson - who had a much maligned tenure in Tempe.
The 35 year old is a rare sight in today's world of college athletics - he has already become one of the best personalities in college football in a short time, let alone best coaches - read more about how he is viewed around the nation here.
He also is a prime example of loyalty in an era where money and prestige appear to be the driving factors behind decisions that are made relating to the coaching carousel.
Dillingham is special - here's to hoping the partnership with Arizona State is one that is long lasting and fruitful.
