Arizona State Head Coach Alludes to Future With Program
TEMPE -- In a world of extreme turnover and uncertainty surrounding head coaching posts around the nation, Arizona State has to be extraordinarily grateful that the program is headlined by Kenny Dillingham - who has shown nothing but loyalty over the last three seasons in the role.
Dillingham added fuel to the fire with a since-deleted social media post on X following the news that Lane Kiffin opted to depart Ole Miss for LSU on Sunday morning - posting a quote from a parody account of actor Denzel Washington that discussed the conundrum of destination addiction.
“Beware of destination addiction: The idea that happiness is the next place, the next job, or even with the next partner. Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be where you are.”
The post mirrored a post that Kiffin made in 2021 when at Mississippi - the cryptic nature makes it seem as if Dillingham is continuing to double down on his commitment to staying in Tempe.
Arizona State is Dillingham's Dream Job
There is no doubt about this - the 35-year old head coach grew up in Phoenix and attended Arizona State games regularly, including the historic 19-0 win over Nebraska during the 1996 season.
Dillingham met his wife in the Phoenix area, graduated from the university, and got his coaching career started at the collegiate level in Tempe. He recognized how special the program could become under the right leadership and heavily desired to right the ship.
Now, the third-year head coach spurned reported interest from SEC programs and fully leaned in on his all-in approach in the middle of the 2025 campaign - if he isn't leaving for a job such as Florida, he is very likely 10 toes down in Tempe.
What's Ahead for Dillingham?
There are several moving pieces regarding the operational nature of the Arizona State program in the coming weeks - including a bowl game that will be played in December, finalizing the 2026 recruiting class, and attacking the transfer portal once it opens on January 2.
Juniors Keith Abney II, Jordyn Tyson, and C.J. Fite all have potential to depart to the NFL draft as well, which puts things into perspective pertaining to how much work the head coach may have to put in to rebuild the 2026 roster.
The ultimate bowl fate for the Sun Devils will not be known until Sunday in the hours following the College Football Playoff selection show - until then, Dillingham will be working tirelessly on the recruiting trail.
