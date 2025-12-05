TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the ASU stars that were named to All-Big 12 teams on Thursday.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript of Arizona State players speaking to media following last Friday's loss to Arizona - with commentary added.

CB Keith Abney II on Growth of Program

“It’s crazy seeing the growth of the program. The first year being 3-and-9 and it was just bad. But now we’re upset about four losses. I feel like that shows the change of the culture here that all these guys and people in the locker room that just the standard here just changed. So I definitely say that the standards of just the whole building. We’re just following coach Kenny and we just trust trust them and everything is rising here for sure."

There is little doubt that the program has come a long way since Kenny Dillingham took over ahead of the 2023 season - with Abney one of the most glaring examples of the culture that has been installed working out on a large scale, as the cornerback is set to be a legitimate NFL draft prospect.

LB Jordan Crook on Defense Not Wavering vs. Arizona

“Early on it was a matter of wondering what they were going to come out with…I’d say for the first three drives you’re finding your feet, get your feet right. Get an understanding of how they were going to try to play and attack us. I feel once we got settled in, for the most part, we were able to come out and deliver some good stops and play some good defense."

Although Arizona did end up mustering 23 points during the game, the Sun Devil defense held up quite well, with many of the lapses being attributed to the offense turning the ball over or stalling out, which resulted in the other side of the ball having to be on the field for 40 minutes of game time.

TE Chamon Metayer on Where Program is Going

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Kenny does a great job of setting the culture right. Setting the standard. Like he said, two years ago we were bottom of the barrel. The past 30 years there’s been only two teams to achieve 20 wins, we got 19 right now. We got one more game to make it happen.

"The program is in great hands. Got vital pieces returning next year that can be a focal point…We still got the guys at the end of the day. If I had another year, I’d be back and do it all again. Continue supporting our football team. At the end of the day, wins or loses, they’re going to come back.”

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .