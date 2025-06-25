EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Hall Details His Arizona State Offer And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many recruits at the cornerback position as of recent. This is especially the target in the 2027 recruiting class, following the contact date passing and the recruits being able to be contacted by the coaches of programs.
The Arizona Sun Devils have many offered prospects at the position in the 2027 class, including one who has become one of the top targets at the position and in the class as a whole.
Patrick Hall is a 2027 cornerback from the state of California. The talented prospect holds offers from many programs, including the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, and many more.
In a recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, Hall would discuss his offer and many more intriguing topics.
"It’s honestly a blessing, just growing up and seeing people go there. Now, getting the opportunity to go there is just humbling!"
There are many coaches the prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with. He details who.
"I look forward to building a better relationship with the Head Coach, as him being the head coach just know how he runs the program! Also Coach Carrington and Coach Siegel, as them being the DB coaches, and that what I feel is what I will be best at the next level!"
The talented prospect isn't against visiting the Sun Devils, as he details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Yes, I plan to come up for a game sometime, just to get the feel of the culture and the whole experience TBD!"
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the recruit. This includes the Ole Miss Rebels, Louisville Cardinals, and many more. He lists many schools.
"Right now, in my recruitment is Ole Miss, Louisville, Arizona, and Arkansas with them showing me a lot of love."
There are many things that can come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
I think of how last season they started a movement and are now continuing that movement to become something really special!"
Where do the Sun Devils stand for Hall?
"I recently got offered by Coach Carrington but have been getting recruited by Coach Siegel for some time now, so they are currently getting higher and higher on my board as they become family and we further this relationship!!! I’m BIG on having a family relationship with my coaches and knowing they really want me, as I will do anything for them!"
Please let us know your thoughts on Carrington when you like our Facebook page when you click here.