EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Hall Details His Arizona State Offer And More

Blessed!! I am very grateful to talk with @CoachBC_ and receive a offer to Arizona State University!!! #ForksUp🔱@CannenSiegel @ArizonaState247 @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @GregBiggins @BlairAngulo @TheUCReport @BuckFitz pic.twitter.com/UoLwzDxTHC