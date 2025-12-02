2027 Arizona State QB Target Sets Commitment Date
While most of the college football national recruiting attention is focused on the upcoming signing period for the 2026 recruiting class, there’s plenty of news still emerging from the 2027 cycle, as several elite prospects in the class are expected to commit to programs in the coming weeks.
One of those prospects is a four-star Arizona State quarterback target who recently named his final 18 programs and set his commitment date for December 13.
Commitment Date Reveal
On Nov 30, Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback prospect from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas, announced his commitment date for December 13 while listing the final 18 programs that are in contention to land him.
The Sun Devils were named as one of his finalists, alongside other elite programs such as Oregon, Texas Tech, and Nebraska. Arizona State has been pursuing Nielsen throughout his recruitment process, initially extending an offer to him back in Jan 2024.
He made a game-day visit to Tempe with the Sun Devils in September, and the young quarterback spoke with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman after his trip. Nielsen explained that he spent a lot of time with Dillingham and Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and that the staff envisions him in the Sun Devils' offense.
- “Really just spending one-on-one time with Dillingham and Arroyo on Saturday and getting to know them better. It meant a lot,” Nielsen told Spiegelman. “Coach Arroyo saw my ability to take shots and make clutch plays, so he envisioned me fitting well in their offense and they like to take shots as well.”
While many schools are competing for the four-star quarterback, Arizona State seems to have a strong lead, with Rivals' recruiting prediction machine giving the Sun Devils a 94.2% chance of winning his recruitment.
That doesn't necessarily mean he's guaranteed to commit to Arizona State, but it strongly suggests that the Sun Devils are at least in a solid position to land Nielsen.
If Nielsen ultimately chooses to commit to the Sun Devils on Dec. 13, he'd be a massive addition to their 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 270 overall player nationally, the No. 20 quarterback, and the No. 42 prospect from Texas.
With his commitment date set, several programs will likely make a strong push for Nielsen over the next two weeks, and there's no doubt that Dillingham and his staff will be doing everything they can to secure a commitment from one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle.
