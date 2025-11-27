Elite 2027 RB Shows Interest in Arizona State
Although Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have yet to secure a commitment for their 2027 recruiting class, it's hard to find a hotter team than the Sun Devils this cycle.
Nearly every day, Arizona State is being recognized as a finalist for an elite 2027 prospect, and Monday was no different, as a four-star running back recruit named the Sun Devils as one of his final eight schools.
Arizona State Makes Top 8 For Elite 2027 Running Back
On Nov 28, recruiting insider Riley Alberts reported that Tristan Willis, a four-star running back from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, had named Arizona State as one of his final eight schools alongside Cal, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Purdue, and TCU.
Arizona State has been pursuing Willis throughout his recruitment process, initially extending an offer to him in January. His recruiting ranking rose throughout his junior season at Shadow Creek, and he's now one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.
Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 344 overall player in the country, the No. 26 running back, and the No. 48 prospect from Texas. Willis has had a quiet fall, only taking an unofficial visit to TCU, but Arizona State has done enough to earn a spot in his top eight.
Although Willis has narrowed his list down to eight schools, he is unlikely to make a decision anytime soon. With his limited visits this fall, he will likely use the spring and summer recruiting periods to take official visits with several programs before committing to a school.
If the Sun Devils are serious about landing him, Dillingham and his staff should try to get him to visit campus in Tempe during June or July. That will allow them to showcase Arizona State's facilities and allow Willis to meet the coaching staff, which could improve the program's standing in his recruitment.
Willis is another 2027 prospect from Texas with a strong interest in the Sun Devils, which is expected, given Dillingham's efforts to establish a pipeline into the state since taking over as head coach. Additionally, with most of Arizona State's running backs being upperclassmen, the school should be an attractive option for the four-star.
While being named a finalist is an excellent sign for where Arizona State stands in Willis' recruitment, the Sun Devils will have to make a big push in the coming months to secure his commitment.
