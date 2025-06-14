EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Walk-Green Recaps Arizona State Visit
The Arizona State Sun Devils hosted one of the better 2027 recruiting prospects in the state of California.
That was when they hosted Jaden Walk-Green, a three-star safety prospect from Centennial High School. Green had many great things to say about the Sun Devils, and shared his honest thoughts when he caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"The visit went well because I was able to meet the head coach and the position coach, see the facilities, meet some players on the team, and get a feel for the environment. They showed me the real side of them and didn't try to sell me on why I should go there," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Green would then go on to name what stood out the most on his visit to Arizona State.
"What stood out the most was the energy from the coaches, the players, and staff members, which made me want to work as hard as I can and be the best I can be to be part of a great organization like Arizona State."
The talented coach had the chance to speak with many of the coaches, including Kenny Dillingham and Brian Ward.
"I spoke the most with the head coach and defensive coordinator. They took the time to show me how they run the team and system and how they see me fitting into the scheme. They really put in an effort to get to know me as a person as well as an athlete. Speaking to them seemed like a genuine conversation instead of a sales pitch," the talented prospect said.
Is returning in the picture for the safety prospect in the state of California? He confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he will definitely return for a follow-up visit.
"I definitely plan to return to get the feel of the game day experience and atmosphere."
This visit did in-fact help the Arizona State Sun Devils in his recruitment as this helped strengthen his interest in what they have to offer both off and on the field.
"This visit helped strengthen my interest in the program because it gave me a clearer picture of what to expect and showed me that the coaches are invested in my development, which is important to me. Many can recruit the best players, but few can develop a player."
