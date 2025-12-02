What's Ahead for Kenny Dillingham in the Coming Weeks
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what's in store for Kenny Dillingham in the weeks to come.
Below is a partial transcript of Dillingham's post-game press conference following Friday's 23-7 loss to Arizona - with added commentary.
On Team-Building Moving Forward
“I think we have to do a good job evaluating people, and keep looking for who we should add in the program. In today's day and age, with the way it's currently set up, it's harder to withstand injuries than it's ever been because it's just the new model of college football. But, I think we're going to have a really good chance to get really good players to add to the program. We've done this before where we had to go get a lot of players.
The difference is, our depth and I really like the young guys we have in our program. I feel really good about the guys we've signed and I think those guys are going to get better and better. Even though we have to reload a bit, our depth is much better than it was two or three years ago when we got here, so we don’t have to go crazy anymore. We just have to fill a few spots that we feel like one of the young guys isn't quite ready to play in.”
The in-house development has been noteworthy over the last two seasons, as well as the players that have entered the program via the transfer portal.
The portal doesn't officially open until January 2, so there is still time to draw out a blueprint for plan of attack there. As far as the current roster is constructed, rising players such as four-star freshman AJ Ia, center Makua Pule, and current sophomore Martell Hughes are set to slot in as key contributors on the 2026 squad on a more regular basis.
On Belief if Program is in Position to Add Players
“Yeah, I do. I think we're headed in the right direction there. I think that we're going to be able to go and sign some good players – players that fit us, players that fit our culture, players that want to be Sun Devils, and that'll always be a priority for me – people who want to be here.
"That message has never changed. Now that we sell out crowds and the games are unbelievable, good or bad, the environment is great. We're a team people talk about, and we're playing a game in week 12 that matters in the Big 12 picture. I think we're going to be an attractive place for a lot of people.”
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and Keyshaun Elliott are just four of numerous players that opted to play in Tempe when looking for a college home after transferring out from their previous destinations.
Dillingham has hinted that the financial support from the university will increase, which only helps their case when attempting to recruit prized transfers on top of the track record of developing pro-level talent that has been built in just a short period of time.
