Arizona State Defensive Lineman Target Decommits from UCLA

The Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class is underway, and Arizona State has been one of the most productive programs during it, adding some elite late signings to its class.

While the Sun Devils' class is mostly finalized, head coach Kenny Dillingham may not be quite done yet, as a four-star defensive lineman whom Arizona State had been making a late push for recently decommitted from UCLA.

Arizona State Target Decommits from UCLA

On Dec. 4, Rivals reported that Anthony Jones, a four-star defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, had decommitted from UCLA.

Jones has had a tumultuous recruiting process. He initially committed to UCLA last spring, but after the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, he decommitted from the program. After evaluating his options throughout the fall, Jones ultimately decided to recommit to UCLA at the start of November, and, for the most part, everyone expected him to sign with the Bruins.

However, on Wednesday, Rivals' Adam Gorney reported that the four-star defensive lineman would be delaying his signing and that Dilingham and the Sun Devils had been making a late push for Jones, even hosting him on campus in Tempe for a visit last weekend.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Sun Devils are also making a serious push for the Crean Lutheran standout who reportedly snuck in a visit to Tempe last weekend for Arizona State’s rivalry game against Arizona," Gorney wrote.

A day after Jones delayed his signing, he officially decommitted from UCLA, opening the door for the Sun Devils to add a highly touted recruit to their 2026 class very late in the cycle.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rivals' industry rankings list Jones as the No. 400 overall player nationally, the No. 43 defensive lineman, and the No. 41 prospect from California. While there's still a chance he ends up recommitting to the Bruins, Arizona State currently sits in a good position to land him.

Rivals' recruiting prediction machine gives Arizona State a slight advantage over UCLA in securing Jones' commitment, with the Sun Devils holding a 53.2% chance and the Bruins a 43.7% chance.

Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class is on track to be Dillingham's best since he took over the program, currently ranked 34th nationally by Rivals. If the Sun Devils manage to add another four-star recruit in Jones, there's a good chance they'll rise into the top 25, and that's before the transfer portal window even opens.

