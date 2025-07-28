What Are Season Defining Games for ASU Football?
Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State roster will have their work cut out for them if another College Football Playoff appearance is to be in the cards.
The Big 12 conference is expected to be more challenging as a whole compared to the Sun Devils' debut season - that will likely translate to the way the conference schedule is structured
Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic broke down what the five most crucial games of the nine-game conference slate.
The games that were mentioned:
- September 20 @ Baylor
- October 11 @ Utah
- October 18 vs. Texas Tech
- November 1 at Iowa State
- November 28 vs. Arizona
The Baylor matchup goes without saying - the Sun Devils and Bears have the two best offenses in the Big 12 on paper. Arizona State ushered in conference play last season with a loss in Texas. This contest could go a long way towards determining what to expect in conference play moving forward.
Utah is another fascinating matchup, as Arizona State typically struggles up in Salt Lake City. The Utes also have the best offensive line and quite possibly the best defense in the Big 12 as well.
The duel with Texas Tech in Tempe could be the conference-defining game, let alone a defining one for the program. The two teams are widely considered to be the most talented in the conference and the two that are most likely to reach the College Football Playoff.
Iowa State will be seeking to exact revenge on the Sun Devils for the Big 12 title game beatdown last December - Rocco Becht and Matt Campbell could lead a quality team despite losing a pair of NFL wide receivers.
Lastly, Arizona is extremely valid as a season-defining game despite the Wildcats being widely considered to be among the worst teams in the conference. The rivalry game factor often destroys all conventional wisdom - anything goes in these matchups typically. The potential for the Sun Devils to seal another appearance in the conference title game is a potential crucial factor in the magnitude of this game as well.
