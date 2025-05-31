Arizona State Buy/Sell: Conference Outlook and More
Arizona State football is just 91 days away.
The season is set to kickoff on August 30 against Northern Arizona - and summer practices are just around the corner.
With that comes the time of year to evaluate and discuss the season that is to come - here we take a look at narratives that have frequently followed the program in recent months:
The Sun Devils Should be Big 12 Favorites
While it's not yet official, it is expected that Arizona State will be voted as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 conference at media day this summer.
While Baylor, Texas Tech, and other programs have reloaded their rosters to the level of contention within the conference, the Sun Devils should be given the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.
There is still a very real possibility that Dillingham's squad remains the most talented in the conference, and the schedule is shaping up to be reasonably manageable.
Verdict: Buy. The conference looks to have improved across the board, but the Sun Devils could still be the most talented team and are the reigning champs - they deserve due respect until proven otherwise.
Sam Leavitt is Heisman Contender
The second year starting quarterback in Tempe is coming off of an incredible finish to the 2024 season in which he accounted for 16 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions over the final two months of the season.
The home stretch of the season showed the Michigan State transfer had the moxie to have staying power in the college game, and the performance against Texas without star wideout Jordyn Tyson while playing behind an outmatched Sun Devil offensive line confirmed that the sophomore is a star in this game.
Leavitt has numerous fans within the media world and has garnered much attention when it comes to potentially being a Heisman Trophy contender this season.
While Arizona State does not play a 'marquee' program in 2025, Leavitt has the talent, leadership ability, and mindset to put forth a juggernaut season statistically - which would presumably be coupled with a successful season by the team.
Verdict: Slightly buy, the gunslinger has certain factors working against him (playing in a perceived weaker Big 12), but Leavitt absolutely has the talent to sneak into the conversation - along with rising notoriety, and potential to lead Arizona State to win a large sum of games again this season.
Cam Skattebo Will be Missed
It's objectively going to be difficult to replace a player that accounts for 36 total touchdowns in a pair of seasons with any program.
Arizona State could face early growing pains without the Heisman Trophy contender - but the early schedule being favorable coupled with a potential three-headed monster look at running back this season could make the transition easier for RB coach Shaun Aguano and Kenny Dillingham.
Verdict: They likely will miss him at first, but the offense is too talented to not succeed in 2025.
