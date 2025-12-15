Arizona State Star Named to AP All-American Team

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils finished the regular season with a respectable 8-4 mark, and are currently in preparations to close out the 2025 campaign with a Sun Bowl contest against the Duke Blue Devils on Dec 31.

The Sun Devils received great news on Monday morning when star junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was named an AP All-American player as part of the third team.

Tyson, 21, wrapped up his second season suiting up for the Sun Devils, nursing a hamstring injury that cost him a majority of the second half of the 12-game slate.

The Colorado transfer was still productive enough in the first seven games of the season to be featured as an All-American, as he secured 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns - this put the junior on pace to shatter the raw production that he put forth in 2024.

Tyson was joined by TCU's Eric McAlister and Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II on the third team.

ASU on SI explores the immediate fallout of Tyson's award and what his future with the program is below.

How Does Tyson's Award Impact ASU?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium.

The most obvious fallout from Arizona State securing an All-American selection for a second consecutive season is that prospective recruits and transfer portal options will potentially look at the coaching staff in place with intrigue.

Kenny Dillingham has done an exceptional job as retaining staff, as DL coach Diron Reynolds and RB coach Shaun Aguano have continued to grow their influence as player development coaches in recent seasons.

Hines Ward is the most obvious winner of this situation, as the program will be in position to land valued transfer portal options after Ward played an instrumental role in developing Tyson.



What is Tyson's Future at ASU?

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource reported last week that Tyson is set to announce his intention to enter the 2026 NFL draft in the weeks to come, and is in turn unlikely to play in the Sun Bowl contest.

The future first-round pick caps off his Arizona State career with 1,812 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns - entrenching himself as one of the very best receivers in program history in the process.

Tyson's impact at Arizona State is among the most profound in recent years in Tempe, as his leadership has been just as powerful as the undeniable on-field production that aided in a Big 12 title and 19 victories over the last two seasons.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

