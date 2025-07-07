New ASU Transfer Looking to Revive His Career
Willie Bloomquist is back to work, and he just added a pitcher through the transfer portal.
Brady Louck, the left hander, who transferred from Florida State, is taking a shot and seeing if Tempe is the place where he can rediscover his game.
In 23 career games, Louck had a hard time generating any type of momentum. He only had a win and a loss in four starts, as well as a career 5.94 ERA. Not exactly riveting numbers.
Coming into college, Louck was regarded as a solid prospect. Perfect Game had him ranked 251 in the nation, and 39 out of all left hand pitchers.
In the state of Illinois where he’s from though, he was the top left hander, and 11th overall.
What seemed to have been the problem in Tallahassee, was his struggles with control, walking 22 batters and striking out 37 of them in two seasons.
Not only that, but opponents lit him up when they made contact. In his freshman season in 2024, he allowed 27 hits with six of them being home runs, and only allowed five hits in 2025, but two of those were homers.
Coming to Arizona State, the hope is that he, along with pitching coach Jeremy Accardo can help figure out what went wrong.
There’s something to be said about Louck and that there’s a very good chance that his career can be saved.
The bones are there to be a good pitcher. There’s nothing awkward about his motion, he throws heat, that only has potential to get faster.
Accardo had himself a solid career in Major League Baseball, mostly from the bullpen and playing for eight seasons, primarily for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics.
Had his final two seasons not been brutal, Accardo’s career would look much better than the 4.30 career ERA that he has in the Majors.
A 4.30 is nothing to sneeze at, especially for a career bullpen pitcher, but Accardo has built himself a niche in college baseball, helping get a better understanding of the college game.
Accardo hasn’t been the coach in Tempe for long, he actually signed on June 27, 2024, but prior to that, served as a pitching coach in Triple-A for the Nashville Sounds.
In 2023, he led the Sounds to have the second best ERA in Nashville, along with the third best in 2022.
Prior to going to Nashville, he was with the New York Mets, where he helped guide Jacob deGrom to a Cy Young Award winner.
So can he turn Louck into the pitcher he thought he was going to be when he stepped onto campus? It remains to be seen.
But anything can happen in college baseball, and Louck isn't done just yet.
