Should Willie Bloomquist be Retained by Arizona State?
The Arizona State baseball season finished on Sunday night - the program managed to win one game in the Los Angeles regional before dropping the next two.
The five-time national champions reached their first tournament since 2021, but still have yet to reach a College World Series since the 2010 season.
The 4-2 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night was headlined by a gutsy pitching performance and clutch hitting - including by star outfielder Isaiah Jackson.
It went downhill from there.
The Sun Devils went down 9-1 to 15th seeded UCLA by the end of the third inning and were never able to get back into the game.
The rematch against UC Irvine on Sunday brought much of the same misfortune to the table - as they ceded six runs to the Anteaters en route to an 11-6 loss that ended the Sun Devils' season.
The progress under fourth year head coach Willie Bloomquist is evident, but some fans would argue that the said progress is not enough for a program with such prestige.
While it appears Bloomquist will return for a fifth season, those same critics believe that the program already needs to go in a new direction.
Nonetheless, the Sun Devil alum and former Arizona Diamondback still believes in the future of the program.
More below:
"The program's not where we want it to be, but it's trending in the right direction."
Bloomquist will reportedly be working with more NIL funds next season, while the Sun Angel collective announced that the head coach will have the full accompaniment of 34 scholarships for the 2026 season after only having 11 in 2025.
While Bloomquist had eight All-Big 12 players at his disposal, the pitching staff was unfortunately very limited and a majority of the players aren't even guaranteed scholarships.
The once-proud program still has immense potential - fan support at Phoenix Municipal was at an all-time high. The 2025 team experienced extremely high peaks throughout the season. They won a game in the regional.
There is a lot to feel good about, and Bloomquist should be the coach that receives a chance to see everything through.
