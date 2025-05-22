3 Underrated Members of Arizona State Staff
It is now 101 days until the Arizona State Sun Devils kick off their 2025 season against Northern Arizona on August 30 - the upcoming season happens to be the most anticipated in many years.
While much of the focus surrounds Kenny Dillingham and a very talented roster (rightfully so), the coaching staff undeniably deserves due respect for the work that has been done over the last two seasons.
Three under-appreciated members of the Arizona State program:
WR Coach Hines Ward
Ward - a former Super Bowl champion and NFL great - has been crucial to bringing talents such as Jordyn Tyson and Xavier Guillory into the fold over the last couple of seasons.
Ward played the game the right way as a professional - as he was a willing blocker, ran crisp, technically sound routes, and rarely suffered from drop issues.
Many of Ward's traits as an NFL player appear to be reflective in his coaching and development practices - the Sun Devils are continuing to produce quality players at the position after hailing high-level talents such as Brandon Aiyuk in the past.
The coach will now have a chance to secure a commitment from Devin Fitzgerald - a local product and son of Larry Fitzgerald - to showcase just how influential his presence on the staff is.
RB Coach Shaun Aguano
Eno Benjamin. Rachaad White. X Valladay. Cam Skattebo.
Those are the only eight words one needs to know when being introduced to Aguano.
The legendary Arizona high school coach has been the running backs coach at ASU since 2019 - and has an undeniable track record of getting the most out of the talent at the position.
Aguano also did an admirable job as the interim head coach during the 2022 season and clearly has passion for the program.
Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown should all be primed to show what they can do in 2025.
DB Coach Bryan Carrington
Carrington has been the driving force behind Arizona State's recent recruiting resurgence in the state of Texas - as a native of the state and a graduate of the University of Houston.
Carrington has done impressive work on the recruiting trail and on the field - Shamari Simmons is just a singular example of Carrington's work in a player development capacity.
This season appears to be the one that the DB room will be deep at all positions - and Carrington will look to maximize what could be the most talented group of defensive backs the program has had since 2021.
Please let us know your thoughts on the current Arizona State football coaching staff when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.