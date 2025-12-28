Jameis Winston Held Back From Fighting Jamal Adams on Sidelines During Giants-Raiders
The Giants and Raiders are facing off in what should be one of the worst games of the season on Sunday, but things got chippy early on.
At one point, Giants quarterback coach Shea Tierney and Raiders safety Jamal Adams made contact with each other, which brought Jameis Winston into the mix. Winston confronted Adams, and the two got in each other’s faces before Winston had to be pulled away by his teammates.
That was just one of several early confrontations between the two sides.
The Giants and Raiders enter Week 17 with identical 2-13 records. Both teams have lost nine games in a row, and the loser will have the inside track on the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Given the circumstances, it should be expected that players on both sides would be taking out some season-long frustration in this contest.
While the battle for the No. 1 pick may seem like a meaningless game, players on either side of the contest are showing fight. At halftime, New York had a 17-3 lead, as Las Vegas continues to bottom out.
Raiders and Giants battle for the No. 1 pick
Pete Carroll’s first season in Sin City has been an unmitigated disaster, with quarterback Geno Smith failing to live up to the two-year, $75 million contract extension he received after the Raiders landed him in a trade with the Seahawks in March.
Las Vegas faces a pretty bleak offseason. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby is at odds with the organization, and there is no long-term answer at quarterback in place. All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers has battled a knee injury all season before being shut down. Meanwhile, running back Ashton Jeanty was selected with the sixth pick in the 2025 draft and has struggled mightily this season. Jeanty has rushed for 828 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
There isn’t much going right for Carroll & Co.
The Giants at least have some direction. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart looks like the real deal, and after things went south, the franchise fired head coach Brian Daboll, but ownership has opted to retain general manager Joe Schoen. There is talent on the roster, but top receiver Malik Nabers and top running back Cam Skattebo have both missed huge chunks of the season.
At least New York feels like a team with solid pieces.