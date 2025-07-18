Two ASU Future Commits Invited to USA Hockey Camp
Don’t let anyone tell you that hockey doesn’t belong in the desert, because Tempe, Arizona is quickly becoming a hotbed.
Shortly after getting its first-ever first-round draft pick in Cullen Potter, the Sun Devils keep piling up the high-end commits.
This time, two ASU commits were invited to USA Hockey’s Selection Camp for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which occurs every summer.
It’s a prestigious tournament that features the world’s most talented players under the age of 18, and some of the biggest names in the NHL have participated in it over the decades.
Ben Kevan, an ASU commit and second-round NHL Draft pick, participated in last year’s Cup.
This season, defenseman Henry Chmiel, who boasts a large frame for someone his age, will take the ice.
At just 17 years old, he stands 6 feet tall and weighs 212 pounds.
He’s coming off an exceptional career at Shattuck St. Mary’s, a program that’s developed high-end NHL players for years.
This past season at Shattuck, he posted five goals and 20 assists in 55 games.
Chmiel is expected to spend next season in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 USHL Futures Draft.
Continuing the trend of young, big-bodied skaters, Jimmy Egan will also be participating.
Currently, Egan stands at 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, and he’ll be playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League next season.
As part of the NCAA-CHL agreement, players are allowed to start their careers in major junior before transitioning to the college ranks.
It’s the perfect trajectory for a young player, especially someone who’s dominated practically everywhere he’s played.
This past season, Egan tore up the U16 AAA ranks with Sioux Falls Power, racking up 45 points in 26 games.
Once Sioux Falls’ season ended, he suited up for three games with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, though he didn’t score.
Granted, the Lancers were the worst team in the league by far, and Egan’s chances of succeeding were slim.
That’s why, after the season, he committed to playing in Brandon for the 2025-26 campaign before making the jump to college.
It’s a new day for Arizona State hockey, and it’s become a destination for young players who not only want to enjoy the desert weather but also get a high-end education and develop into NHL players.
When you walk through the desert, that’s not a mirage you’re seeing — that’s an ice rink. And it’s leading you to a program that’s building a perennial contender for years to come.
