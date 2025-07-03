Arizona State Holds Solid Presence in NHL Developmental Camps
Arizona State’s hockey program has had one heck of a week.
First it has the first ever first round NHL draft pick in Cullen Potter, and now there will be six (including Potter) Sun Devils attending NHL Developmental Camps.
Potter is the clear star here, and the team that took him, the Calgary Flames thought that he was going much earlier in the first round. So much so that Flames General Manager, Craig Conroy tried to move up in the Draft.
“I tried a little bit, but I couldn’t do it. Wanted to see if we could move up a couple of times, but it didn’t work out, but we’re just happy to get two (along with Cole Reschny) good players.”
On what Potter brings to the ice: “His speed… Just so fast. Fast, quick, electric, he’s got high hockey sense. To be this young, playing in college hockey, it’s not easy. But if you miss him, it’s a split second.”
Alongside Potter, will be Benjamin Kevan, the second round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils and currently playing for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.
Kevan won’t be suiting up for Arizona State until the 2026-27 season, but he’s a fascinating prospect that’s worth investing in.
In his Elite Prospects profile, they discuss how impactful his speed is, and how it can affect the game:
“A speedster, Kevan burns defenders with non-stop crossovers and hands that match… And he has a ton of flash, weaving through traffic, beating defenders, and pulling pucks through and around their feet before going to the net or creatively spinning a pass across the slot. Without the puck, Kevan’s speed is just as impactful. He chases down puck carriers to press them to the outside and steal possession.”
We probably won’t see him for a few years, but Kevan has NHLer written all over it.
Additionally, Cruz Lucius will be attending camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.
Lucius spent the first two years of his college career with the University of Wisconsin, only to transfer to ASU. Unfortunately, it was injuries that took away half of his first season, playing in just 19 games.
Next, is Kyle Smolen, the newly named captain of the Sun Devils, who was recently invited to camp with the Winnipeg Jets.
Smolen, a 23 year old, wasn’t drafted, and had a solid outing last season, where he registered 30 points in 35 games. However, he doesn’t have much of an NHL ceiling, and if he were to go pro, it would probably be best suited for the American Hockey League.
The two other invites are Logan Morrell with the Boston Bruins and goaltender Connor Hasley to the Detroit Red Wings.
Neither have yet to suit up for ASU, but are both transfers from other programs, beginning in 2025-26. Morrell spent one season with Michigan Tech and Hasley previously played with Bentley University for three seasons.
When you look at the landscape in Tempe, there’s reason to believe that there’s a legitimate program being built.
It will also hopefully set the standard for West Coast college hockey, since the Sun Devils are the only southwest Division I presence in the country.
