A Pair of Sun Devils Selected in the 2025 NHL Draft
A pair of Sun Devils were just selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, signaling more to the college hockey landscape that Arizona State is here to stay.
Forward Cullen Potter is renowned as one of, if not the speediest forwards in this draft class, and he was drafted as the final pick in the first round to the Calgary Flames.
Additionally, a commit for the 2026-27 season, California native Ben Kevan was drafted in the second round with the 63rd overall pick to the New Jersey Devils.
Potter had a dynamic freshman season, registering 13 goals and nine assists, but what really stole the show was his effort in the Under-18 World Juniors, where he registered over a point per game.
The knock on Potter’s game was always his defense, which is common among young, skilled forwards at this stage in their careers. But scouts who have studied his game have noticed a significant effort to improve that part of his game.
In Elite Prospects’ draft guide, lead scout David St-Louis was impressed with how much he’s grown:
“Potter continues to put in the effort defensively. He covers well, engages opponents, pushing them to the boards and stealing the puck. He uses his speed defensively, backchecking hard and taking his spots in his team’s neutral zone coverage.”
For a team like the Flames, who are kind of in no man’s land in terms of what their future looks like, a guy like Potter can instantly bring some life.
Calgary has several impressive young talents in its pipeline, but the main roster is a bit of a mess. The only bright spots the Flames really have are goaltender Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Coronato — with the rest being veterans getting paid too much or who are too good to be on a non-contending team.
For Kevan, we most likely won’t see him suit up for the Devils anytime soon. Most likely, he’ll return to the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL for the 2025-26 season, with the purpose of coming to Tempe the following year.
Still, Kevan has an incredible skillset, and like Potter, is a highly skilled skater. Elite Prospects was overwhelmed by his highlight reel, claiming it had one of the better reels in the draft, but noted that the details of his game need to improve.
“As the season progressed and the production slowed, Kevan’s flaws became greater concerns. Mostly a rusher, he struggled more off the cycle and in-zone sequences, where his lack of puck protection and retrieving skills proved costly. He’s kept to the outside too much, and his inability to consistently absorb contact limits the impact of his passing.”
Luckily, he’ll have time to figure that out — and eventually, once he arrives in Tempe, he’ll have one of the game’s best college coaches in Greg Powers to help him sharpen his game.
EP also mentioned that Kevan needs to be more physical, but not everyone can be a bruiser. If he develops into the force many believe he can be, he shouldn’t have a problem translating his game to the NHL.
As ASU continues to build into a force in Division I hockey, expect more high-end prospects to target Tempe as a destination.
Current NHLers have already suited up for the Sun Devils, but now, elite prospects are pouring into the pipeline.
The future is bright in Tempe, and it’s not just because of the sun.
