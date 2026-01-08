ASU to Host Big Ten Linebacker on Transfer Portal Visit

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been highly active in the 2026 transfer portal window so far, with the Sun Devils already securing commitments from several prospects and making progress with many other talented players.

One of the transfer portal prospects Arizona State is still actively pursuing is a former UCLA linebacker who plans to travel to Tempe for an official visit in the near future.

UCLA Linebacker Transfer to Visit Arizona State

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Arizona State is one of the schools that is expected to host former UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom on an official visit in the coming days, along with Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Rutgers.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Chisom is currently on a visit with the Scarlet Knights and is expected to travel to Lexington for a visit with the Wildcats next, followed by a trip to Atlanta to visit the Yellow Jackets. He will then conclude his portal recruitment with a trip to Tempe to visit the Sun Devils.

The former UCLA linebacker is originally from West Hills, California, and committed to Oregon State as a three-star recruit out of high school. He played for the Beavers in 2023 and 2024, seeing significant playing time both years.

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Isaiah Chisom (9) and defensive back Josiah Johnson (30) tackle Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after a catch during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He recorded 89 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and one sack in 17 games with Oregon State before entering the transfer portal and transferring to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season.

In his lone season with the Bruins, Chisom was among the Big Ten’s most productive linebackers, totaling 84 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He’s now back in the portal and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliot leaving for the NFL, Arizona State desperately needs help at linebacker, and Chisom would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils' defense in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 223 overall player in the portal, and the No. 14 linebacker.

The Sun Devils have addressed many needs through the portal so far, and Dillingham and his staff have been highly successful in several recruiting efforts. However, they still haven’t brought in a linebacker, so Arizona State should make Chisom a priority as the portal window continues.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chisom has interest from several schools, and Arizona State will face stiff competition to secure his commitment. Still, a good visit to Tempe should put the Sun Devils in a strong position to land the UCLA transfer.

