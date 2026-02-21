ASU to Host Elite 2027 Lineman on Official Visit

As the college football offseason continues, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been focusing on the 2027 recruiting cycle and have begun scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Several talented 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with the Sun Devils, including a four-star defensive lineman from Texas who’s slated to travel to Tempe in April.

4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules Arizona State Official Visit

Earlier this month, Arizona State on SI reported that the Sun Devils had offered Ezekiel Ayangbile, a four-star defensive lineman from Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Although the Sun Devils entered Ayangbile’s recruitment relatively late, they have quickly emerged as a serious contender for the young defensive lineman. Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently reported that Arizona State will host him on campus in Tempe for an official visit from April 16-18.

Arizona State is one of five programs scheduled to host him for an OV this spring, along with Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Miami, and Kentucky.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a missed field goal by place kicker Bert Auburn (not pictured) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shortly after scheduling his OVs, Ayangbile spoke with Spiegelman about his recruitment. When talking about Arizona State, he explained that he feels like it’s a place where he can thrive and noted that the Sun Devils’ staff has been making a strong push for him in recent weeks.

“I feel like it’s [Arizona State’s] just a good place where I could actually thrive as well,” Ayangbile told Spiegelman. “Arizona State has been calling me, and the whole coaching staff has been calling me, and they’ve been talking to me and talking to me about my fit and how much they love me once again.”

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ayangbile is coming off a strong junior season at Langham Creek, where, according to his X, he recorded 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He’d be an excellent addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 300 overall player nationally, the No. 37 defensive lineman, and the No. 45 prospect from Texas.

Hosting Ayangbile on an OV is a crucial step in Arizona State’s pursuit of him. While several programs are targeting the four-star defensive lineman, only a few will have the opportunity to get him to campus this spring, which should help Dillingham and his staff improve their standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Ayanbile hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely make a decision after his visits this spring. If Arizona State impresses him during his April OV, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .