Arizona State Making Progress with Blazing 2028 Running Back

While Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have spent most of the offseason locked in on the 2027 recruiting trail, the Sun Devils have also quietly made progress with some of their top targets in the 2028 class.

One of those targets is a three-star running back from California, and one national recruiting analyst recently named Arizona State among the frontrunners in his recruitment.

Sun Devils Contending For 3-Star 2028 Running Back

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Malaki Davis, a three-star running back in the 2028 class from Centennial High School in Corona, California. The Sun Devils initially offered him in May 2024 and have continued pursuing him since.

Davis is a talented running back who has quickly established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. He is coming off an impressive sophomore season at Centennial, where, according to his X, he recorded 902 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The young running back would be an excellent addition to the Sun Devils’ 2028 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 198 overall player nationally, the No. 14 running back, and the No. 21 prospect in the state of California.

While several programs are pursuing Davis, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently named Arizona State, Oregon, and USC as the top three frontrunners for the Centennial star.

“A bunch of [Davis’] family members are USC fans and the Trojans have now offered with Oregon right there at the top,” Gorney wrote. “Arizona State rounds out an early top three.”

It’s still very early in Davis’ recruitment, and there’s a long way to go before he makes a decision. Still, based on Gorney’s report, the Sun Devils appear to have made a strong early impression on him and are emerging as a serious contender for the three-star running back.

In addition to Arizona State, Oregon, and USC, several other programs are pursuing hi, and the Sun Devils will likely face heavy competition for him throughout his recruitment.

As of now, Davis hasn’t scheduled any unofficial visits this spring, but Dillingham and his staff should work to get him on campus in Tempe as soon as possible to maintain their momentum with him. If Arizona State can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class.

