Selecting Three Most Important ASU Men's Basketball Players in 2025-26
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is seeking to flip the script in the 2025-26 season for the Arizona State men's basketball program following a 2024-25 campaign that went anything but according to plan.
The 13-20 record from a year ago resulted in a mass exodus from the program, and Hurley was forced to rebuild a new roster - this time opting for a more veteran-laden team that also features more traditional roster construction.
Arizona State on SI names the three players that must step up for the 2025-26 team to exceed expectations, which appear to be that they will finish at the very bottom of the Big 12.
Moe Odum
Odum has widely been described as the best player on the roster in recent weeks - including by respected college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.
The point guard averaged north of 14 PPG and over 7 APG last season at Pepperdine. Odum brings a "traditional" point guard to the table, while also being great at playing passing lanes defensively and a proven three-point shooter, as he shot over 37% from range a season ago.
Odum will likely be instrumental to the Sun Devils exceeding expectations this season - in more ways than one.
Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams Jr. is the most highly-regarded former recruit that is on the roster, as he was a former four-star standout that spent time with both Brigham Young and Kansas in recent seasons prior to settling in with Cal-State Northridge in 2024-25.
Adams averaged 16.1 PPG and shot 39.5% from three-point range in his time with the program - showing a three-level scoring ability and the potential to be a useful help-side defender.
There has still been no word as to when Adams will be cleared to play, but Hurley stated earlier this month that the hope was for the forward to be back by the end of exhibition play.
Mor Massamba Diop
Diop is the name that everyone should be paying attention to moving into the season, as the Senegalese center put up incredibly impressive numbers while playing professionally in Spain.
Hurley has also been impressed with Diop's progression since joining the program this summer - stating that his IQ and other abilities have been on full display in a social media post earlier this week following Big 12 Media Days.
The Sun Devils begin their season on November 4 when they welcome Southern Utah to Desert Financial Arena in what will be the onset of Hurley's 11th season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
