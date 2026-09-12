Barry Bonds Will Add Another Hall of Fame Honor to Arizona State Baseball's Rich Legacy

Barry Bonds already occupies a prominent place in Arizona State baseball history. In February, the former Sun Devils star will add another honor to his remarkable career.

Bonds is part of the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame class and is scheduled to be formally inducted during the Night of Champions on Feb. 11, 2027, in Overland Park, Kansas.

His induction will make Bonds the 15th representative of Arizona State baseball to enter the College Baseball Hall of Fame, according to Sun Devil Athletics. That group includes 13 former players along with legendary ASU coaches Bobby Winkles and Jim Brock. Arizona State's 15 selections rank second among college baseball programs.

For Bonds, the honor recognizes a college career that sometimes gets overshadowed by everything he accomplished after leaving Tempe.

Bonds Was a Star Before Becoming an MLB Legend

Long before becoming Major League Baseball's career home run leader, Bonds spent three seasons patrolling the outfield for Arizona State from 1983-85.

He hit .347 during his Sun Devils career with 247 hits, 45 home runs, 175 RBI and 438 total bases. Bonds remains among the most prolific power hitters in program history.

His impact was almost immediate.

As a freshman in 1983, Bonds hit .306 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI and helped Arizona State reach the College World Series. He was named MVP of the NCAA West II Regional and earned a spot on the All-College World Series Team.

Bonds and the Sun Devils returned to Omaha in 1984. He hit .360 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 RBI and 30 stolen bases that season and tied an NCAA College World Series record by collecting hits in seven consecutive at-bats. He was again selected to the All-College World Series Team.

His final college season produced some of his biggest numbers. Bonds hit .368 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 1985 and earned All-America recognition from The Sporting News. He was also a two-time All-Pac-10 selection during his ASU career.

Arizona State eventually retired Bonds' No. 24, which is honored on the outfield wall at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. He is also a member of the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame.

From Tempe to Baseball's Record Book

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Bonds sixth overall in the 1985 MLB Draft, beginning a 22-season major league career with Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Giants.

Bonds finished with 762 home runs, the most in MLB history, while collecting 2,935 hits, 1,996 RBI and 514 stolen bases.

His seven National League MVP awards are a record, and he was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time Silver Slugger winner and eight-time Gold Glove winner. Bonds also owns MLB's single-season home run record after hitting 73 for San Francisco in 2001.

He remains the only player in major league history to record at least 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases.

Whatever debates have followed Bonds' professional career, his place among the greatest players ever to wear an Arizona State uniform is firmly established.

His February induction will provide another reminder that before Bonds became one of the most famous — and most discussed — players in baseball history, he was one of the stars who helped continue Arizona State's extraordinary college baseball tradition.