2022 Arizona State Commit Austin Nunez Named as McDonalds All-American Nominee

If there's one thing about Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley, it's his love and admiration for solid guard play.

ASU's backcourt has been loaded with talent for the last few years, and 2022 looks to carry the torch even further.

On Thursday evening, 2022 Sun Devils commit Austin Nunez was named as a McDonald's All-American nominee.

The game, set to be played on March 29, will return to Chicago following a two-year absence thanks to COVID. The final 24 players (both boys and girls) who are selected to play in the game will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Being chosen as a McDonald's All-American is the highest accolade a high-school hooper can achieve. Nunez now takes a step further in his quest to claim that prize with his recent nomination.

Nunez, a 6-foot-2 guard from San Antonio, committed to the Sun Devils on Sep. 5 before signing his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 10. Nunez held offers from schools such as Baylor, Georgetown, LSU, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

247 Sports' Composite Rankings have Nunez as a top-10 player in the state of Texas.

"Players were nominated by either a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. This year’s nominees represent 41 states and the District of Columbia, while Texas received the most nominations with 83, followed by California and Florida tied at 73, and Maryland with 44," according to the game's official press release.

Just last week, Nunez officially reached 1,500 career points at Wagner High School. Nunez, a left-handed shooter, is averaging 29.3 points per game.

With over 800 nominations, time will tell if Nunez will be only the seventh ASU basketball player to gather such high honors.

Last being accomplished by Josh Christopher in 2020, the likes of James Harden, Eric Boateng, Jamal Faulkner, Chris Sandle and Byron Scott have came through Tempe as an All-American.

Regardless of the final outcome, the buzz surrounding Nunez's eventual arrival to ASU couldn't be higher at the moment thanks to another favorable recognition for the future Sun Devils point guard.