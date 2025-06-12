BREAKING: Arizona State Basketball Big 12 Schedule Revealed
The 2025-26 Big 12 slate is now official for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils.
Hurley enters year 11 in Tempe after posting a 4-16 record in year one as members of the conference - with many of those losses coming in tightly contested battles.
The rough season resulted in several key players transferring out - only Trevor Best returns from the 2024-25 squad.
Now, Hurley is seeking to rebuild with a team of experienced vets that won't present on-court issues and that can compliment each other better compared to previous renditions.
Without further ado - the 2025-26 Sun Devil conference arrangement for the season ahead.
Home: Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers
Away: Baylor Bears, Brigham Young Cougars, UCF Knights, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Christian Horned Frogs
Home/Away: Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes
Now, let's take a look at some rapid fire reactions to the draw:
- Arizona State is set to play road contests in multiple hostile environments - BYU, Houston, Iowa State, and Arizona included.
- The Sun Devils are only playing Kansas once for a second consecutive season. The Sun Devils competed with the Jayhawks for a half last season before a dominant second half pushed Kansas to a blowout victory.
- Arizona State gets a favorable two-game draw - as Utah and Colorado could be two of the weaker teams in the Big 12 once again.
- Arizona and Arizona State will play twice during the season yet again - it was previously reported by Jon Rothstein that this would be the case. The Wildcats swept last season's series in two thrilling games.
- The Sun Devils will get a chance to exact revenge on Kansas State, who took them down in game one of the Big 12 tournament in March.
Only one game of the Sun Devil non-conference slate has been announced - as Arizona State will face Oklahoma at PHX arena on December 6, while no dates have been announced for the official Big 12 schedule.
Hurley would have his work cut out for him no matter what the draw ended up being - but this looks to be more favorable than it could have turned out to be.
