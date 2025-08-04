Observations, Takeaways From Day Five of Arizona State Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Monday's practice is officially in the rearview mirror for the Arizona State Sun Devils in their fall practice regiment prior to the season opener on August 30.
The Sun Devils have trekked the offseason with heightened expectations - including being ranked 11th in the preseason coaches poll earlier today. The first response to being respected to that degree is to practice without abandon and begin the season in full focus.
A fourth strong day of practice out of five that have been carried out in front of media was the product of the day - there were once again many standouts/positive takeaways from the day that was.
Standouts From Monday's Practice
- Kanye Udoh
- AJ Ia
- Jordyn Tyson
- Montana Warren
- Justin Wodlty
General Observations, Takeaways
- There were 11 scouts from 10 NFL franchises at Monday's practice - the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The running back room as a whole thoroughly impressed throughout Monday's practice. Raleek Brown was once again making plays as a receiver, while Udoh looked as explosive as he has all camp.
- Warren had an awesome day all-around - especially in one-on-one coverage
- Jaren Hamilton and Zechariah Sample have continued to make incredibly strong cases to receive significant playing time heading into the opening game. The wide receiver room as a whole appears to be drastically improved compared to this time last year.
- Wodtly has been especially impressive in a room of talented defensive lineman/edge rushers.
This continues to appear to be the deepest team Arizona State has had in some time, with the second and third teams showcasing the ability to win reps - something that coach Dillingham had previously mentioned last week.
Another practice with many silver linings has been completed - the final session before the team departs for Camp Tontozona is on Tuesday morning.
Read more on newcomer receiver Jaren Hamilton earning his keep during the early stages of fall practices here, and on ASU on SI taking a look at the most crucial positional battles on the team in 2025 here.
