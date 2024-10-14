AP Top 25 men's basketball poll: Big 12 dominates top 10 rankings
With one glance at the preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, this much is clear - the Big 12 is clearly more respected as a basketball conference.
Five Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 10 of the preseason poll: No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 8 Baylor and No. 10 Arizona. No. 20 Cincinnati gives the conference a total of six ranked teams.
“To have three Big 12 teams in the top five and five in the top 10 just shows how competitive this league will be,” Kansas coach Bill Self said to The Associated Press. “Every year we talk about the Big 12 being the toughest conference in the nation and with the four additions it became even stronger.”
In the most recent AP Top 25 college football poll, the Big 12 had just three ranked teams - and only one in the top 10.
After being picked to finish 12th in the Big 12 in the preseason coaches poll, the Arizona State men's basketball team received two votes in the preseason AP poll. The Sun Devils will play No. 1 Kansas on Jan. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Here's the complete 2024-25 preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll:
- Kansas (Big 12)
- Alabama (SEC)
- UConn (Big East)
- Houston (Big 12)
- Iowa State (Big 12)
- Gonzaga (WCC)
- Duke (ACC)
- Baylor (Big 12)
- North Carolina (ACC)
- Arizona (Big 12)
- Auburn (SEC)
- Tennessee (SEC)
- Texas A&M (SEC)
- Purdue (Big Ten)
- Creighton (Big East)
- Arkansas (SEC)
- Indiana (Big Ten)
- Marquette (Big East)
- Texas (SEC)
- Cincinnati (Big 12)
- Florida (SEC)
- UCLA (Big Ten)
- Kentucky (SEC)
- Ole Miss (SEC)
- Rutgers (Big Ten)
Also receiving votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas State 30, Michigan State 29, Ohio State 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese 11, Miami 11, Boise State 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi State 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona State 2, San Diego State 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.